OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T receive a new update in India with January security patch

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T update brings January 2021 security patch along with bug fixes and some improvements.

The update has been announced on the official OnePlus forums for the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 phones. The updates will reach a small percentage of users initially and a broader rollout will commence in a few days if no bugs are found.



The update for OnePlus 8 comes with version 11.0.4.4.IN21DA in India, 11.0.3.3.IN21BA for Europe and 11.0.4.4.IN21AA in North American region.



The update for OnePlus 8 Pro comes with version 11.0.4.4.IN11DA in India, 11.0.4.4.IN11BA for Europe and 11.0.4.4.IN11AA in North American region.



For the OnePlus 8T, the build numbers for the European region is 11.0.7.10.KB05BA, India is 11.0.7.9.KB05DA and for North American region is 11.0.7.9.KB05AA.



This update is mainly for the devices in the European, North American and Indian regions. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.



According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update optimizes the experience of using long screenshots, optimizes the UI display effect of the notification bar and improves the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications.



The update further fixes the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze, the issue that opening app split-screen may fail, the issue of failure to switch the accent colour in a small probability.



The update also fixes the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers and known issues and improved system stability. In Network, the update fixes the noise issue of 5G calls and in Gallery, the update fixes the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability.