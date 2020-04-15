Advertisement

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2020 12:51 pm

Notify Me option for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon has gone live.
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched at on online event yesterday. Now the smrtphones are listed on Amazon India suggesting that they will be available on the e-commerce portal.

 

‘Notify Me’ option for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon has also gone live. One can register on ‘Notify Me’ to receive real-time updates on the device on Amazon India. Interested customers can select the 'Notify Me' option on on Amazon India to receive real-time updates on the device like availability, pricing, offers and more.

During the launch, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India during the summer but did not reveal pricing. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and $999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and $799 for the 12GB + 256GB of internal storage.

 

Soon after the launch, OnePlus India tweeted ""Good things come to those who w8." It seems like the Indian pricing of the phones could be more affordable here.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera.  

The phone comes with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support. It runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU.

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. It comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T and runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.

