OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receive new Open Beta 5 update with new gaming space feature

OnePlus has released a new open beta update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now receiving new Open Beta updates based on Android 11. The company is releasing the new beta as a staged rollout as always, meaning it will reach the users in an eventual manner.

The release of the new update was announced on OnePlus's own forums. As it is a beta update, those who are on beta software will only receive it. If one wants to switch from stable software to beta, they can follow the steps mentioned on the forum to download the beta software.

The changelog for the new update is as follows:

System

Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn't work Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera

Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space

Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth

One of the main highlights of this update is the Rewind Recording feature in Game Space. It will allow you to record the past 30 seconds in the gaming session which you couldn't record. With this, you won't have to record the whole gaming session and just those moments which you want to.