OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro new OxygenOS update brings slow-mo video improvements, March security patch and more

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have the same changelog.

Advertisement

After rolling out beta update last month, OnePlus has now started rolling out new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones in India. The latest update improves system stability, general bug fixes along bringing the March 2019 Android security patch.



OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in India. The global version of the same version is OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro.



Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have the same changelog. The update along with optimized RAM management also improves stability for slow-mo video recording.



Further, the update improves stability for recording videos in slow-mo. It fixes the random disappearances of screenshots in Gallery and has optimised video play without any lags.



Here is the Complete Changelog:



System

1. Optimized the Ram management

2. Improved system stability and fixed known issues

3. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03



Gallery

1. Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo.

2. Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery

3. Now play videos without any lags



As always, OnePlus is rolling out the new update in a staged manner. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices. The users can manually check the update by heading to the Settings > System > System Updates > tap Check for Updates.



