  • 18:48 Apr 06, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro new OxygenOS update brings slow-mo video improvements, March security patch and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2020 10:21 am

Latest News

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have the same changelog.
Advertisement

After rolling out beta update last month, OnePlus has now started rolling out new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones in India. The latest update improves system stability, general bug fixes along bringing the March 2019 Android security patch.

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in India. The global version of the same version is OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have the same changelog. The update along with optimized RAM management also improves stability for slow-mo video recording.

Further, the update improves stability for recording videos in slow-mo. It fixes the random disappearances of screenshots in Gallery and has optimised video play without any lags.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

System
1. Optimized the Ram management
2. Improved system stability and fixed known issues
3. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery
1. Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo.
2. Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery
3. Now play videos without any lags

As always, OnePlus is rolling out the new update in a staged manner. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices. The users can manually check the update by heading to the Settings > System > System Updates > tap Check for Updates.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro gets Jio VoWiFi support and Android security patch

OnePlus 7T update brings Jio VoWiFi support and more

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro first OxygenOS open beta update brings Live Caption and more

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring Instant translation and more

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Update OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7T Pro Update OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor Play 4T series key specs confirmed ahead of official launch

Nokia 9.3 PureView launch reportedly postponed to second half of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak

Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies