OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings April security patch and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 10:56 am

Latest News

The update brings the latest April security patch along with bug fixes and improvements.
OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its older OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 smartphones. The update brings the latest April security patch along with bug fixes and improvements. 

 

The new update brings the version OxygenOS 10.3.3 for both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The official changelog reveals that it fixes the issue with a black screen that randomly appears while playing games. It also updates the security patch to April and GMS package to February 2020. The update also brings VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio in India. It also updates the CloudService to Version 2.0. Here’s the full changelog:

 

  • System

    • Fixed the issue with a black screen randomly appearing while playing games

    • Updated GMS package to 2020.02

    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

    • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

  • Network updates

    • Integrated VoLTE & VoWifi support for Telenor - Denmark

    • Integrated VoWifi support for RJIO - India

  • Cloud Sync updates [India only]

    • Updated the CloudService to Version 2.0

 

The OTA will be a staged rollout, meaning that it will reach a limited number of users first, while the broader rollout will begin in few days after the company makes sure that there are no critical bugs. 

 

Previously, the company rolled out  OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The update brings the March 2020 Android security patch and a few bug fixes to both the new devices. The new beta build makes unlocking the LockBox without any problems in the File Manager. Additionally, the company got rid of blank screens while clearing up background apps, and fixed crashes in the launcher when apps were in full-screen.

 

Latest News from OnePlus

