OnePlus 10T gets software update with camera improvements and bug fixes

OnePlus recently released the first official update for the OnePlus 10T smartphone. Now the company has rolled out another new software update for the smartphone.

As announced by the company on its forums, the update is available for users in India and brings version CPH2413_11.A.06 to the device. The update is released for both Indian and Global markets.

The update is being rolled out in a phased manner. So it will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days, says OnePlus. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

The new firmware optimizes the shooting effect of portrait mode and ultra-wide lens. It fixes the occasional issue when Supervooc charging is not correctly detected. Further, the new Oxygen OS update also optimizes the stability of applications in the background. OnePlus also says there have been improvements to system stability and fluidity.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 10T 5G receives first software update with optimizations and bug fixes

You can check out the complete changelog below:

System

Improves system stability and fluidity.

Optimizes the stability of applications in the background.

Optimizes the screen display.

Optimizes the OTG compatibility

Optimizes the fingerprint recognition algorithm and improves the fingerprint unlocking experience.

Camera

Optimizes the shooting effect of portrait mode.

Optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens.

Optimizes the effect of AI Retouch when using the front camera.

Others

Fixes the occasional issue when Supervooc charging is not correctly detected.

Price and Specs in India

OnePlus 10T was launched earlier this month. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The OnePlus 10T 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Besides, the device houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Lastly, it runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.