OnePlus 10T 5G receives first software update with optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus has started rolling out the first update to its latest OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone in India. To recall, the handset launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market. The new update includes camera improvements, optimizations and bug fixes.

The latest OxygenOS CPH2413_11.A.05​ update has been announced on the OnePlus Community forums. The update has started rolling out to users in India, and should reach all devices over the next few days.

The new firmware optimizes the shooting effect and improves the user experience. It fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios. The new Oxygen OS update also optimizes the startup speed and network stability. OnePlus also says that there have been also improvements to system stability and fluency.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

You can check out the complete changelog below:

【System】

Improves system stability and fluency.

Optimizes the startup speed.

Optimizes network stability.

【Camera】

Optimizes the shooting effect and improves the user experience.

【Others】

Fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios.

Price and Specs in India

OnePlus 10T was launched earlier this month. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The OnePlus 10T 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The device houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. However, inside the box you get a 160W SuperVOOC charger. It runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.