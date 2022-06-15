OnePlus 10T fresh renders and specifications leaked

OnePlus is working on a flagship smartphone under OnePlus 10 series. The upcoming device is expected to be launched with OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T moniker. Now the renders along with the key specifications of this phone have surfaced online.

OnePlus 10T Renders

My Smart Price has teamed up with tipster Yogesh Brar to share the renders of the upcoming flagship phone. As per the renders, the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T will have a flat display on the front with a centrally aligned punch-hole. The device will not does not feature an alert slider.

At the back, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera setup lacks the Hasselblad branding. The design of the rear camera module is similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Further, the renders reveal that its right side has a volume controller, and its left side comes with a power button. For security, it has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Specifications

The report has also revealed the specifications of the OnePlus phone. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The leak tells that there will be two variants – 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage

For the camera, the device will sport triple camera unit. There will be a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter.

The device will house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It will also offer other features such as dual speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. Lastly, the report states that the company will be finalizing the design of the device by the end of June. Next month, it will carry out the production of the smartphone.

Separately, purported OnePlus 10T design has also been revealed in fresh renders by tipster Digital Chat Station. It shows that the phone has a flat display. The screen is integrated with a fingerprint sensor. There will be three colour variants – white, black, and light mint.