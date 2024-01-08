Official: No Poco F-Series Launch In India For Up To Next 6 Months, Poco X6 Pro Price Range Teased

Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand, will be starting its year in India with the launch of Poco X6 series on January 11. While Poco X-series devices are the brand’s premium offerings, so is their F-series but it looks like there’s not going to be any launches in India under the latter for a while.

Poco India head Himanshu Tandon confirmed in a reply to a user on X that “X6 Series is the best to offer right now”. He confirmed that there would be No Poco F-series launches for next 5-6 months. This means that Poco won’t be launching the successor to the Poco F5 until June or July of this year.

Right now X6 Series is the best to offer right now. No F series for next 5-6 months. — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) January 7, 2024

Poco F5 was the company’s top-end product for 2023 and this year, the device seems to have been replaced by the Poco X6 series offerings. For those unaware, Poco X6 series will seemingly consist of two smartphones, including the Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro. Out of these, the latter will be the rebranded Redmi K70e.

The Poco X6 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, which in benchmarks, crosses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 points and comes close to the 8 Gen 2. It also surpasses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, which powered the Poco F5, meaning it is a true replacement to the Poco F-series devices, at least for now, in India.

The Poco X6 Pro could further feature a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There should be 16MP selfie snapper on the front. It will be backed up by a 5,500mAh battery that would support 90W fast wired charging. It will also be the first smartphone in India to come with HyperOS 1.0 out of the box.

Meanwhile, in some other replies, Tandon confirmed that Poco X5 Pro will soon get the HyperOS update, and also said that one can expect the Poco X6 Pro to be priced no higher than the Poco F5, which began at Rs 29,999 in India.