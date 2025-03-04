Nothing Unveils Phone (3a) Series with AI-Powered Camera, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Nothing on Monday introduced the Phone (3a) Series, expanding its mid-range smartphone lineup with upgraded cameras, AI-powered features, and a refined design. The new devices, including the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, feature a triple-camera system with optical zoom, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a high-refresh-rate display, and Nothing OS 3.1 innovations, such as Essential Space.

Availability and Pricing

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will be available in multiple configurations:

Phone (3a):

8GB + 128GB – ₹22,999 (including bank offers)

8GB + 256GB – ₹24,999 (including bank offers)

Phone (3a) Pro:

8GB + 128GB – ₹27,999 (including bank offers)

8GB + 256GB – ₹29,999 (including bank offers)

12GB + 256GB – ₹31,999 (including bank offers)

Partner banks include HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and OneCard. Customers purchasing on Day 1 via Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and retail stores will receive an additional ₹3,000 exchange offer.

The Phone (3a) will go on sale on March 11 via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and leading retail stores. The Phone (3a) Pro will be available on Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes from March 11, with wider availability from March 15.

Display and Design

The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro feature 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with a 1,080×2,392 resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode. The screens support 2,160Hz PWM dimming and deliver up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Panda Glass.

The devices are IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance and integrate the updated Glyph Interface, which now supports 10 new ringtones and notification sounds, along with features such as Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Glyph Composer, Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

Performance and Software

The Nothing Phone 3a series runs on the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphones operate on Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 and are slated to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Camera System

The Phone 3a Pro is equipped with a 50MP Samsung primary rear sensor (1/1.56-inch) with f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It also features a 50MP Sony periscope telephoto camera (1/1.95-inch) with f/2.55 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x digital zoom, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2 aperture). The front camera houses a 50MP sensor.

The Phone 3a carries a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung primary sensor (1/1.57-inch) with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and EIS support, a 50MP Sony telephoto sensor (1/2.74-inch) with f/2.0 aperture, 2x optical zoom, 4x in-sensor zoom, and 30x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front camera features a 32MP sensor.

Battery and Charging

Both smartphones are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with 50W wired Fast charging support. The devices can charge from 1% to 50% in 19 minutes and achieve a full charge in 56 minutes.

Connectivity and Security

The Phone 3a series supports 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC with Google Pay, and USB Type-C. An in-display fingerprint sensor provides biometric authentication.