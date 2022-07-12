Nothing has entered the smartphone space with a lot of hype following it and all eyes are on the smartphone as to how it would perform and what would new features it would bring to the table. While the glyph interface does stand out and is the highlight of the device, many have been wondering if Nothing’s decision to go with just a dual camera setup on the Nothing Phone (1) would be a hit or a miss, considering most smartphone brands give at least three rear camera sensors on a smartphone priced in this range.

For starters, let’s get you through the camera specs first. The Nothing Phone (1) camera system comprises of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 f/1.88 primary sensor and a Samsung JN1 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with a 114-degree Fov. At the front, the device has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

For videography, you can shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps with both EIS and OIS support. How successful this camera setup is, is a question that we’ll answer in our full review. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the camera samples and decide for yourself if its good enough for you to give this new entrant a chance to be your daily driver.

A shot taken in overcast conditions.

Another shot in overcast conditions

Shot under artificial lighting condition

An evening shot

Portrait shot from the Nothing Phone (1) camera

Cloudy Skies

A zoomed-in shot from Nothing Phone (1)

Selfie shot from Phone (1)

These were the Nothing Phone (1) camera samples that we can show you as of now. This should give you an idea of how the device handles various lighting conditions. You may also take a look at our first impressions of the Nothing Phone (1) where we talk about how we felt about the handset when we first held it in our hands.