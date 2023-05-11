Nokia Launches Budget-Friendly C22 Smartphone in India

Finnish mobile phone company Nokia has introduced the new Nokia C22 in India. The budget handset is designed to cater to the Indian market’s price-conscious consumers.

Display and Design

The Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch for the front camera. It also comes with toughened 2.5D glass for added protection. The phone’s rear is made of polycarbonate material and metallic framing.

Hardware and software specifications

The Nokia C22 has a UNISOC 9863A1 SoC under the hood, and it comes with 2GB / 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a virtual RAM expansion of up to 2GB. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 13 Go Edition, and it comes with a guarantee of two years of security updates.

Read More:

Nokia XR21 rugged smartphone launched: Check specs, price

Google extends Android 14 Beta 2 testing to select smartphones

Camera and other features

The rear camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, an 8-megapixel camera is installed on the front of the device for selfies. The Nokia C22 also boasts of an IP52 dust and splash resistance rating, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and dual SIM capabilities. The device is available in three colour variants – Charcoal, Sand, and Purple.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C22 is available in India and can be purchased from Nokia’s official website and other offline stores. The phone’s 2GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 4GB model costs Rs 8,499.

Jio Partner Offer on Nokia C22

Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the Rs 399 plan can enjoy added benefits from Nokia. If you’re a Jio Plus (Postpaid) user with a Nokia phone, you can receive special benefits valued at up to Rs 3,500. This includes an additional 100 GB of data (10 GB additional monthly data for 10 months) valued at Rs1000 and additional coupons worth up to Rs 2500. These coupons include a 3-month EazyDiner subscription worth Rs 700, Rs 750 off on flights over Rs4500 on Ixigo, and a 3-month ET Prime subscription worth Rs 1100 for only Rs 49.