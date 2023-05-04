Nokia XR21 rugged smartphone launched: Check specs, price

Nokia has launched a new rugged smartphone called the XR21 in the UK. The device arrives as a successor to the Nokia XR20 that launched back in July of 2021. The new Nokia device is made of 100 percent recycled aluminium chassis and tough materials. It is MIL-STD 810H rated for military-grade durability and is also IP69K certified against dust, water, and drop resistance.

Nokia XR21: Price

The Nokia XR21 is priced at £499.99 (approx Rs 51,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Midnight Black and Pine Green colours. The smartphone can be purchased in the UK beginning next month.

Nokia XR21: Specifications

The Nokia XR21 comes in a ruggedized casing. This casing is MIL-STD810H-certified, which makes it capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and also has IP69K certification. It sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits.

Read More: Nokia C12: What you need to know

The Snapdragon 695 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device is confirmed to get 4 years of security patches and 3 years of major Android OS upgrades. Interestingly, it runs on Android 12 and not Android 13 which is the latest version.

The device has a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor at the back. There’s a 16MP front facing shooter for selfies. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, it gets stereo speakers and dual microphones with OZO playback support. Lastly, the device gets two reprogrammable buttons, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.