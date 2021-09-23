Nokia G50 5G with Snapdragon 480 SoC launched

Nokia has unveiled the Nokia G50 5G in the UK as an affordable 5G offering. The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 480 SoC and has triple cameras on the back. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The comes with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia G50 5G costs GBP 199.99 (approx Rs 20,100) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage trim. The phone comes in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colours and is available for purchase in the UK. There’s no information as to when the smartphone would arrive in India or other regions.

Nokia G50 5G Specifications

Nokia G50 sports an IPS panel of 6.82 inches, with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. A 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor powers the device. You’ve got 4GB of RAM for multitasking and 64GB of storage. There’s microSD card expansion support as well, with up to 512GB of memory.

Further, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The circular camera module on the rear of the device has a triple camera unit and an LED flash. The other two sensors include a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depths sensor. Furthermore, on the front, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs on Android 11 OS. For security, there’s a fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button on the right spine. Further, it measures 173.83 x 77.68 x 8.85mm and weighs 220 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.