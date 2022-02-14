Nokia G21 unveiled with 90Hz display, 4GB RAM

Nokia has launched the successor to the Nokia G20 from last year, and it is called the Nokia G21. The Nokia G21 also comes as a budget smartphone with a UNISOC chipset under the hood with the device supporting 18W fast charging as well. Further, the device has been launched only in the European markets for now. Nokia G21 has been launched in two colour options including Nordic Blue and Dusk. It is priced at €170 (approx Rs 14,500).

Nokia G21 Specifications

The Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has support for adaptive refresh rate which drops to 60Hz in power saving mode, a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset which is manufactured using a 12nm process. It packs two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores along with the Mali G75-MP1 graphics processor. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and comes in two storage options including 64GB and 128GB. There’s microSD card support for storage expansion up to 512GB.

At the back, there’s a triple-camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and Nokia says it will soon receive the Android 12 update. Nokia has also confirmed 2 years of major OS upgrades meaning you’ll also get Android 13 as and when it gets available.

It is backed by a 5,050mAh battery which the company promises can offer up to three days of usage on a single charge and supports 18W fast charging. However, it has a 10W charger in the box.