Nokia C12 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Nokia recently debuted two new smartphones under its C series, including the C12 and the C12 Pro. Now, the brand has unveiled yet another C12 series device called the Nokia C12 Plus, in India. While the C12 Pro had a bigger battery than C12 yet had the same other specifications, the C12 Plus is different configuration version of the C12 Pro with less RAM and storage, comparatively. Read on to know more about the device.

What is the price of Nokia C12 Plus and where will it be available? The C12 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. It comes in three colour options: Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan. The availability details of the device are yet to be disclosed. How many variants of the device are there? The device has arrived in a single variant in the country, with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. What are the display specs of the C12 Plus? Nokia C12 Plus has a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This is the same panel as the Nokia C12 and the Nokia C12 Pro. What processor and how much RAM & storage does device come with? The C12 Plus is powered by an unnamed Unisoc octa-core CPU, with four cores having a maximum clock frequency of 1.6Hz. However, this suggests the Nokia C12 Plus is powered by the same chip as the Nokia C12 and C12 Pro models, and that’s the Unisoc SC9863A1. What software does it run on? Nokia C12 Plus runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. How many cameras are there on the Nokia C12 Plus? The device has a single rear camera, an 8-megapixel sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. What is the battery capacity of the device and does it support fast charging? The device has a 4000mAh battery and does not support fast charging. It gets a micro-USB port for charging. Also See: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review: Pro Enough? What are the connectivity options available? The C12 Plus has a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 4G LTE via dual SIM.