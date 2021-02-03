Advertisement

Nokia 8.3 5G receives Android 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 10:40 am

The first wave of roll out comes in 27 countries which does not include India.
Nokia 8.3 5G has received Android 11 update. The smartphone becomes the first handset from the company to receive Google's latest Android 11 OS.

The update has been announced by a company official in an official Nokia community post. The post says that the Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 5G will be rolled out in waves. As per Nokia, the update is dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. The first wave of roll out comes in 27 countries which does not include India. It is likely India will also be included in the next wave.

The update is rolling out in countries like Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, USA and Vietnam.

According to Nokia, 10% of these approved markets will receive the update immediately, 50% by Feb 5th, and on Feb 7th, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update.

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements. The update also bumps up the security patch to January 2021.

The Nokia 8.3 5G which was launched by HMD Global in September 2020. The phone comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. Up front, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

