Advertisement

Nokia 8000 4G key specs and design revealed via leaked poster

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 2:25 pm

Latest News

Nokia 8000 4G feature phone will come preloaded with WhatsApp and Facebook.

A recent leak had revealed that HMD Global is planning to launch Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G new feature phones. Now the design details of Nokia 8000 4G along with its key specs have surfaced online via a leaked poster.

As per the poster of Nokia 8000 4G shared by WinFutre, the phone won't feature the slider design that was seen on the original Nokia 800 series phones. It will have a premium glass-like design and ‘3D curved' designed keys. Compared to other feature phones, the Nokia 8000 4G will have curved edges.

For the specifications, the report says that Nokia 8000 4G feature phone will come preloaded with WhatsApp and Facebook. It will have support for 4G and Wi-Fi hotspot for connectivity. The handset is expected to arrive in single-SIM and dual-SIM versions.

The poster shows the phone in Black colour but it is expected that Nokia 8000 4G will come in more colour variants.

The phone will be sporting a 2.8-inch LCD display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Snapdragon 210 chipset coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage. For additional storage, the Nokia 8000 4G storage that can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card slot.

For the camera, the Nokia 8000 4G will feature a 2-megapixel sensor at its back. The device will run KaiOS and it will pack a 1,500mAh battery that can be charged though micro USB. The device weighs 110 grams and measures 132.2x56.5x12.3mm.

Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G are expected to launch along with the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 9.3 PureView later this month.

Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G set to make a comeback

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K Android TV 10 set-top box launched

Nokia 8 V 5G UW announced with 64MP quad rear cameras

Latest News from Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Micromax In pre-order begins, Delivery Tentative

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom latest update brings improvements with October Android Security Patch

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies