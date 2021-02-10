Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 launched in India at starting price of Rs 11,999, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite also debuts

The Nokia 5.4 sale starts on February 17 on Flipkart, and Nokia website.

Nokia has today launched the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones in India. The Nokia 5.4 comes in two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively.



Nokia 3.4 phone is priced at Rs 11,999 for the single 4/64GB memory storage configuration. The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options. The Nokia 3.4 will be available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options



Alongside, the company has also launched Nokia Power Earbuds Lite priced at Rs 3,599 which comes in Charcoal and Snow colour options. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available starting February 17 on Amazon India and Nokia website.



The Nokia 5.4 sale starts on February 17 on Flipkart, and Nokia website. The Nokia 3.4 will be exclusively available for pre-booking on Nokia.com/com starting 10th February, until it is available for purchase across leading retail outlets and online channels in India, including Nokia.com/phones, Amazon.in and Flipkart on 20th February.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 offers



Customers pre-booking the Nokia 3.4 on Nokia.com/phones can bundle it with Nokia Power Earbuds Lite to avail a discount of Rs 1600. This offer is valid for the pre-booking period between 10th and 19th February.



Nokia 3.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth INR 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of INR 349 plan and INR 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. Both the above offers can be clubbed when purchasing on Nokia.com/phones.



Nokia 5.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth INR 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.





Nokia 5.4 Specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB.

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W. Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades.

Nokia 5.4 has a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.





For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.



Nokia 3.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS which is said to be upgradable to Android 11.



The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Type C USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature 6mm audio drivers and come in an IPX7 water-resistant build that can withstand one-metre deep water for up to 30 minutes.



There is a 600mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The case is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge.



The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite measure 25x23.8x23mm, while the bundled charging case comes with the dimensions of 68x36x31mm. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support.