Nokia 5.4 launch seems imminent

Nokia is said to launch Nokia 5.4 by the end of this month. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has appeared on the Google AR Core Supported list.

The phone was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The Google list also includes the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 6.1 Plus (2018), and Nokia 6.2 that is available in select markets including in India.

Sadly, the Google AR Core Supported list has not revealed any specifications of the smartphone. It only confirms the Nokia 5.4 moniker and hints at an imminent launch.

As per recently leaked specifications, Nokia 5.4 will feature a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

For the camera configuration, there will be a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will sport a fingerprint sensor as well as include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. It is said to come in two - Blue and Purple colour options.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 5.4 are likely to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone will measure 160.97x75.99x8.70mm and weigh 182 grams.