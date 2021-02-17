Advertisement

Nokia 5.4 first sale to be held today via Flipkart, Company Site

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 10:50 am

Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.
Nokia 5.4 will go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart and Nokia website. The phone was recently launched in India along with Nokia 3.4.

The Nokia 5.4 comes in two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively. It will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

For the launch offers, Nokia 5.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

 

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

 

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. 

 

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB.

 

Nokia 5.4 has a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

