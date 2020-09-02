Advertisement

Nokia 2.4 render surfaced online

September 02, 2020

Now, ahead of launch, key details of the Nokia 2.4 has surfaced online.
HMD Global is preparing to launch its new series of Nokia-branded smartphones at the annual IFA 2020 event. Now, ahead of launch, key details of the Nokia 2.4 has surfaced online. 

 

The popular tipster Evan Blass has posted a render of the upcoming Nokia 2.4 smartphone. The render reveals that the smartphone will be available in blue colour option. It also shows that the smartphone will come with a physical fingerprint sensor, which is located just beneath the camera module. The back panel comes with a dual-camera setup along with a LED flash. The right side features power on/off button and volume controls, while the left, is loaded with a dedicated Google Assistant key. 


The front panel comes with waterdrop notch display and Nokia branding is present at the bottom bezel. That said, the smartphone is said to be codenamed as Wolverine. The same smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench recently revealing some key details. 

 

To start with, the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor with base frequency of 2.0 GHz, which is said to be MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 2GB of RAM. The phone has scored 136 points in the single-core test and 497 points in the multi-core test.

 

