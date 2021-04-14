Advertisement

Nokia 2.2 receiving Android 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 4:11 pm

Nokia 2.2 was launched in India back in June 2019 with Android 9 Pie on board.
HMD Global has started rolling out Android 11 update to its Nokia 2.2 smartphone. The smartphone was launched in India back in June 2019 with Android 9 Pie on board. It received Android 10 in March 2020.


The update has been announced by a company official in an official Nokia community post. The post says that the Android 11 update for the Nokia 2.2 will be rolled out in waves.

 

The first wave of roll out comes in 24 countries which does not include India. It is likely India will also be included in the next wave.

 

The first wave includes these countries: Cambodia, Czech Republic (T-Mobile Czech Republic), Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece (Cosmote), Hungary (Magyar Telekom), Iceland, Indonesia, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia (Monet, T-Mobile), Malaysia, Montenegro (Crnogorski Telekom), Myanmar, Norway, Philippines, Poland (T-Mobile Polska/Heyah), Romania (Telekom Romania), Slovakia (Slovak Telekom), Sweden, Thailand, and Vietnam.

 

According to Nokia, the update will be rolled out to 10 percent of the users initially, 50 percent will get the update by April 15 and the rest of the users will get the update by April 17.

 

Nokia 2.2 specifications


Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

 

The Nokia 2.2 is backed by a single rear camera of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel sensor. It comes with Android One branding and is backed up by a 3000mAh battery.

