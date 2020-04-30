Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones to launch soon

The company is said to launch Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones soon.

Advertisement

HMD Global is reportedly working on two new feature phones that will be launched pretty soon. The company is said to launch Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones soon.

As per tipster Roland Quandt, the Nokia 150 will come with model number TA-1235. The Nokia 125 feature phone will come with model number TA-1253. The tipster claims that the new low-end feature phones will be launching soon, though he didn’t reveal any particular launch date for the launch of new feature phones.

Meanwhile, NokiaMob has also tipped the pricing details of the upcoming feature phones. As per the report, the Nokia 150 will come with EUR 41.90 and it will be available in Black colour option. The Nokia 125 will be priced at EUR 35.90 and it will be available in Black colour option as well. The report further highlights both the feature phones will come with dual-SIM support. That said, there is no information about the specs and availability of the said smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for further details.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has started rolling out Android 10 (Go Edition ) update to its older Nokia 1 Plus. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has revealed on his Twitter account that the Nokia 1 Plus is receiving an update to Android 10. The tweet reads "Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 1 Plus starts today. With so many new features, your phone will feel brand new all over again! Check here for more details and availability in different countries."

This latest update brings privacy and security features for users, as well as Dark Theme, Focus mode, dedicated ‘Privacy section’, and more. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.