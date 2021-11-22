Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch launched in India with 10-day battery life for Rs 2,999

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India called the Noise X-Fit 1 in collaboration with the HRX brand by actor Hrithik Roshan. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 10-bay battery life and a bunch of other sensors. There are a total of 60 sports modes available with the watch.

The Noise X-Fit 1 comes with an introductory price of Rs 2,999 and is listed on Amazon India. Originally, the watch costs Rs 5,999. The first sale for the watch will be held on November 26 at 10am IST. You can purchase the Noise X-Fit 1 in Black or a White colour option.

Noise X-Fit 1 Features

The smartwatch comes with a 1.52-inch IPS TruView display with 360×400 pixels resolution. Further, the display offers a pixel density of 354 ppi and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent. You also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, and Sleep monitor. In addition, there are 15 sports modes to choose from.

The watch packs a 210mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 10 days. It has IP68 water-resistant certification. There are 100+ customisable and cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

The smartwatch is 9mm thin and weighs just 30 grams. It is made up of a metal finish and comes with a two-pin magnetic cable for charging.

Noise recently also launched ColorFit Brio with 50 sports modes, 10-day battery life in India for Rs 2999. It comes with an advanced 1.52” TruView display and a high-resolution screen with 360*400 pixels IPS LCD technology.

There are also a Spo2 monitor and a 24×7 heart rate monitor that allows users to continually audit their health. It also offers 50 mighty sports modes and an IP68 Waterproof guarding. Noise ColorFit Brio is compatible with the NoiseFit app, which offers deeper insights into the user’s activities.