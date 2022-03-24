Netflix rolls out 3 new mobile games for iOS and Android devices

Netflix has announced three more mobile games for its users. The company has now launched This Is A True Story, Shatter Remastered, and Into the Dead 2: Unleashed. All three new mobile games are made available for both Android and iOS users.

This Is A True Story (Android | iOS) and Shatter Remastered (Android | iOS) are already available. Into the Dead 2: Unleashed will be “coming up soon.” These games can either be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store or directly on your Netflix mobile app.

You can download games directly from the Netflix mobile app on the day of release at 2 pm PST or directly from the Apple or Google app store at 10 am PST if you don’t want to wait.

To find these Netflix mobile games:

Android mobile users will see a dedicated games row and a games tab where you can select any game to download.

iOS mobile users will see a dedicated games row where you can select any game to download.

Tablet users will see a dedicated games row or you can select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

This Is A True Story

771 million people on the planet don’t have access to clean and safe drinking water. In collaboration with Charity: Water, a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Frosty Pop created this lush narrative puzzle game to share a true story of a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family.

Shatter Remastered

Shatter Remastered is an updated version of Shatter, the 2009 award-winning game from Sidhe, originally released on the Playstation 3. The game features dozens of unique levels packed with amazing physics, power-ups, boss battles and special attacks. These maneuvers are easy to learn but hard to master. This refreshed mobile-optimized version includes global leaderboards so you can track your high scores against the best brick breakers in the world.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed (Coming soon)

A sequel to Into the Dead, armed players must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while crossing treacherous terrain. This game features multiple action-packed chapters, dozens of stages (i.e. oil fields and military bases), hundreds of challenges (think burning forests and frozen mountain tops). Players can unlock and upgrade melee weapons, firearms, explosives, and more.