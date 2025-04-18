Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications Leaked Ahead of Next Week’s Unveiling

Motorola has scheduled a launch event for April 24 where according to its teasers, it will be unveiling the Motorola Razr 60 series devices and likely the Edge 60 Pro as well. Ahead of the unveiling, we now have a detailed leak for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications and here’s what you can expect from it.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

As per a report from 91mobiles, the Razr 60 Ultra will sport a 7-inch (1440p) Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 10-bit, 130Hz/300Hz (game mode) touch response rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. Motorola has increased the screen size marginally over last year’s Razr 50 Ultra, which had a 6.9-inch foldable panel.

The cover display will be a 4.0-inch pOLED flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR 10-bit, 165Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz/165Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, you can expect a 50MP OIS primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a macro function on the back. In comparison, the Razr 50 Ultra featured a 50MP telephoto lens and not an ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there’ll be a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Razr 60 Ultra is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired Fast charging and 30W wireless charging. That’s a notable bump from the 4000mAh cell in the Razr 50 Ultra. The device will run on Android 15 OS out of the box. For connectivity, there’s Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will further pack stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The design of the handset has already leaked before. 91mobiles shared another teaser image for the device that shows it in different shades along with an extra button on the right spine.