Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Surface Ahead of Launch

Motorola is set to expand its foldable lineup later this year and we already have our first look at what’s to come. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra renders have been leaked ahead of the device’s launch which show a design similar to the previous generations of the Razr Ultra foldable phones.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra renders were leaked by Android Headlines and as per these, we’re looking more or less at the same design as last year’s Razr 50 Ultra. With this new Razr, you get glossy rails, which are likely aluminum along with two cameras on the cover display which are surrounded by the panel itself. This panel is the same 4-inch AMOLED panel we have seen in the past.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra give us a look at the dark green shade of the handset with a faux leather finish. Internally, it will again get the same 6.9-inch foldable display as its predecessors. The device will likely employ the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, along with a 4000mAh battery as well.

No other specs of the handset have leaked so far. The publication says that the device is slated to launch “very, very soon” but didn’t cite an exact timeline. Moreover, this device will arrive in the US as the Razr+ 2025 same as every year. Considering Motorola has launched the Razr 40 Ultra and 50 Ultra in India, the Razr 60 Ultra should also arrive in the country.

Back in September last year, the company debuted the vanilla Razr 50 in India. The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.