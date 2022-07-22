Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro launch set for August 2

Motorola is all set to unveil two new smartphones in China on August 2 out of which one is supposed to be a foldable called Motorola Razr 2022 while the other one will be the Moto X30 Pro. The X30 Pro is said to come with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Further, Motorola has also teased the debut of myui 4.0 OS which should come with Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro.

As per a post by Motorola on Weibo, the Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro will launch in China on August 2 at 7.30PM local time (5PM IST). The company already confirmed two months back that the foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Separately, Motorola also announced that its myui 4.0 will debut on both these phones.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

Moto X30 Pro specifications have leaked earlier which suggest it should sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

At the rear, it may use a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which uses 50-megapixels 4-in-1 pixel binning to deliver 200-megapixel images. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

In recent news related to the brand, the specs for its upcoming Edge 30 Fusion smartphone were also leaked a while back. As per the report, the Edge 30 Fusion may sport a 6.55-inch screen with a FHD+ resolution.

It is however not known if it will sport an LCD or an AMOLED display. It is expected that it will feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display. Further, the leak tells us that the phone will likely come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is said to come pre-loaded with Android 12.