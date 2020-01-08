  • 14:19 Jan 08, 2020

Advertisement

Motorola One Vision gets Android 10 update

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 1:18 pm

Latest News

The update brings the latest security patch along with new features and improvements.
Advertisement

Motorola has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Motorola One Vision smartphone. The update brings the latest security patch along with new features and improvements. 

 

The company has started rolling out a stable Android 10 update to the Motorola One Vision units in Brazil. The update comes with model number QSA30.62-24 and it comes with January security patch. However, there is no information when the Android 10 update will be rolled out to the Indian units. However, one should expect the company will bring the latest operating system pretty soon to India as well. 

 

Advertisement

 

That said, Motorola One Vision customers will get to taste the latest features of Android 10. Users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

 

The Motorola One Vision is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaVision LCD screen with 1080x2520 pixels resolution. The phone is equipped with a punch-hole design at the front, which houses the selfie camera. The company has added a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and it is loaded with quad-pixel technology. This basically combines four pixels into one large pixel for better low light sensitivity.

 

Motorola One Vision is powered by 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with microSD card slot. The phone features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

 

The smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with Dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It is backed up by 3500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging which claims to offer up to 7 hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charging.

Motorola One Vision to go on sale today

Motorola One Vision now available in Bronze Gradient on Flipkart

Motorola One Vision now available for sale via offline retailors

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola One Vision Motorola One Vision Android 10 update Motorola One Vision update Motorola One Vision specs Motorola One Vision price Motorola One Vision features Motorola smartphones Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange colour variant

CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G announced with Snapdragon 765, dual rear cameras

Realme announces Realme UI beta testing for Realme X2 smartphone

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies