Motorola One 5G with 5000mAh battery announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 11:23 am

The smartphone comes with a price tag of $500 (approx. Rs 36,660) and it will be available in Oxford Blue colour options.
Motorola has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone, the Motorola One 5G. The smartphone comes with a price tag of $500 (approx. Rs 36,660) and it will be available in Oxford Blue colour options. 

 

Motorola One 5G specifications

 

The Motorola One 5G is the rebranded version of the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone launched last month.  Motorola One 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio along with support for HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 5G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 4 GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with expandable memory up to 1TB via the microSD slot.

 

Motorola One 5G is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup on it back housed in a square setup with 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a pair of 16 megapixels main camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens for selfies.

 

The smartphone comes with water repellent coating. In terms of connectivity it offers, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headset jack.



 

