Motorola Nio leaked image shows quad rear cameras

Motorola upcoming flagship smartphone codenamed ‘Nio' was recently spotted on FCC certification website. Now the device images have allegedly surfaced online revealing the design and colour variants of the upcoming phone.

As per the images, spotted by Nils Ahrensmeier(@NilsAhrDE) on Weibo and published on Voice, Motorola Nio will come in Sky and Beryl colour variants. The phone will have volume rocker and power buttons with a fingerprint sensor on the right side.

The rear of the phone will feature a quad-camera setup. Below the cameras, there are '64MP' and “Audio Zoom' keywords written on the back panel of the smartphone.

Motorola Nio smartphone was recently spotted on FCC certification website with model number XT2125-4. It confirmed that the phone will support 5G connectivity. TUV Rheinland certification revealed that the phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and will come loaded with 20W fast charging support.

Motorola Nio is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone might pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.