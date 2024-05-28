Motorola Moto G85 5G: What We Know So Far

Motorola debuted the G84 5G earlier last year and a follow-up device is expected soon, as most of the details of the Moto G85 5G have now been leaked. The leaked details suggest that the handset would be a significant upgrade over the Moto G84 5G. Here are all the details that have been leaked about the Moto G85 5G so far.

Moto G85 5G: Design

As shared by Evan Blass on X, the handset can be seen having a design that resembles the recently launched Edge 50 Fusion but with a different set of colours. This suggests that Motorola is planning to overhaul its G-series handset with new design that leans more towards its Edge series handsets. It will further be available in three colours in total, including green, purple and grey.

Moto G85 5G: Specs

The specs we know so far for the G85 5G include a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Aside from that, some reports suggested that the handset would have the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 SoC but another recent leak contradicts it, and says that it will have the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 under the hood. This would be paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage.

At the rear, it’ll sport a 50MP primary camera like its predecessor with an f/1.79 Aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On top of that, the Moto G85 is said to equip a 32MP front-facing camera. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. The device should run on Android 14 out of the box.

Read More: Moto G04s India Launch Set For Next Week

Moto G85 5G: Price, India availability

The availability of the handset in India hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. However, one can indeed expect it to debut in India once it becomes available internationally, considering the brand launched the G84 5G in the country last year. DealNTech spotted the price of the upcoming Moto G85 5G on a European retail website, where it was listed to have a price tag of EUR 300 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 12GB + 256GB trim. It could launch in the global markets sometime in June 2024.