  • 23:50 Mar 16, 2020

Motorola Edge specifications, live images leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 7:44 pm

Motorola Edge is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved waterfall display with a single punch-hole design.
Motorola is reportedly working on Motorola Edge+, which will be a flagship smartphone. However, it seems that the brand is also working on a mid-range smartphone known as Motorola Edge. 

 

Folks at XDA Developers have revealed live images and key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge smartphone. To start with the images first, it reveals a triple-camera setup at the back panel along with a laser auto-focus module and LED flash. The front of the phone comes with a punch-hole design and display comes with a waterfall screen, which is nothing but curved displays. This will be the first smartphone from Motorola to feature curved displays. 

 

Furthermore, the images reveal that the smartphone will come dual speakers for stereo sound. The top of the phone comes equipped with a hybrid SIM tray, meaning that one can either use one microSD and nanoSIM or two nano-SIMs at the same time. 

 

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Edge is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved waterfall display with a single punch-hole design. The screen will come with 19.5: aspect ratio along with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display will support 90Hz refresh rate and users will have an option to choose between 60Hz, 90Hz and Auto. 

 

The report further highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. It will be backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the Motorola Edge will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The 64MP sensor will provide an output of 16MP with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. 

 

The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery with no support wireless charging. On the connectivity front, it will support 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual-SIM.

