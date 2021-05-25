Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition announced as new colour variant

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition comes with the same set of specifications as the standard Motorola Edge S.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition has launched in China as a new colour variant of Motorola Edge S which was announced earlier this year. It joins the existing Emerald Glaze and Emerald Light colour options.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at 1,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,600) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it comes with the same set of specifications as the standard Motorola Edge S.

Motorola Edge S Specifications

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, HDR10 support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 out of the box

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, a 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor and an additional ToF sensor.

On the front, Pioneer Edition sports a dual-camera setup, including a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.