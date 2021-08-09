Motorola Edge 20 series India launch teased officially

Motorola launched its Edge 20 series globally in late July, and the company has teased that the smartphones are also arriving in India. However, it is not confirmed if all three phones from Moto Edge 20 series will make their way to India or only some of them. So far, the Edge 20 Fusion and the Edge 20 have been confirmed by the company.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion seems to be a rebrand of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite as per the design seen in the teaser shared by the company on its Twitter handle. Apart from this, the vanilla Edge 20 has also been teased. However, Motorola provides no concrete date for the India launch of the Edge 20 series as of yet.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC powers the phone. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there’s again a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Edge 20 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11. This phone also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Motorola Edge 20 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate support. The Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor for cameras. In addition, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video chats and selfies.

Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. In addition, it has 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.