Moto Pad 60 Pro, Moto Book 60 Launched in India

Moto Pad 60 Pro and the Moto Book 60 have been launched in India where the former comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chipset and packs quad speakers tuned by JBL. On the other hand, the Moto Book 60 Pro 2.8K resolution OLED display and up to an Intel Core 7 series chipset.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes in PANTONE Bronze Green colour and is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 using select bank cards. The device will go on sale from April 23 on Flipkart.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with a 12.7-inch LCD screen with a 3K Resolution, 273 ppi, 400 nits peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that will charge at 45W speeds. The tablet is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage.

While it was expected to ship with Android 15, the Flipkart listing suggests it comes with Android 14 and will receive updates till Android 16. The tablet supports Circle to Search feature as well. Furthermore, the device includes a quad-speaker system tuned by JBL and the brand bundles the Moto Pen Pro stylus in the box.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. For biometrics, there’s a fingerprint sensor within the power key. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto Book 60: Price, Specifications

The Moto Book 60 comes in three variants, where the Intel Core 5 210H with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 66,990. The Intel Core 7 240H model in 16GB + 512GB trim costs Rs 74,990 while the 16GB + 1TB model costs Rs 78,990. It is available in Pantone Bronze Green and Pantone Wedgewood shades. Buyers can avail up to a Rs 5,000 bank discount on Flipkart. The laptop will go on sale from April 23.

As for the specs, it sports a 14-inch OLED panel with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it will draw power from up to an Intel Core 7 processor. You get up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop is backed by a 60Wh battery and supports 65W charging via USB-C. The laptop offers up to a 6-hour runtime. For audio, you’ll get dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include 2 x USB 3.2 Gen-1 ports (1 port always on), 1x USB (5Gbps- Data Transfer) port, 1xHeadphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

1x microSD card reader, and 1 x HDMI 1.4b port. There’s an FHD webcam with IR and a privacy shutter on the front and the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.