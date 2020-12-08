Advertisement

Moto G9 Power launched in India with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery for Rs 11999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 08, 2020 12:13 pm

Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio.
Motorola has today launched Moto G9 Power in India. The phone comes with triple rear cameras and packs a large, 6,000mAh battery.

 

Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting December 15.

Moto G9 Power Specifications


Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM on board along with 64GB of expandable storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The Moto G9 Power comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. 

 

The Moto G9 Power connectivity features are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone weighs 221 grams and measures 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm.

 

