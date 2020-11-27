Advertisement

Moto G9 Plus to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 27, 2020 5:50 pm

Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 tall aspect ratio.
Seems like Motorola is planning to launch a new smartphone named as Moto G9 Plus in the country. The phone has been reported to be certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India launch of the smartphone is just around the corner. 

 

As per a report of MySmartPrice, Motorola smartphone with model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3 has been recently certified. Although the certification does not reveal the name of the smartphone but it is known that the XT-2087 model number is for the Moto G9 Plus.

To recall, Moto G9 Plus is already announced for the European market. The Moto G9 Plus is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for its sole 4GB and 128GB model storage.

 

Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 tall aspect ratio. It is powered by the Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded through microSD.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Plus has a rectangular quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle camera f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth effects and macro shots. On the front, the Moto G9 Plus has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual SIM support (Nano-SIM). The phone measures 170 x 78.1 x 9.7 mm and weighs 223 grams.

