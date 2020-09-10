Moto G9 Plus announced with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP quad rear cameras

Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 tall aspect ratio.

Motorola has announced Moto G9 Plus in the European market. The Moto G9 Plus is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for its sole 4GB and 128GB model storage.



Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 tall aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.



In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Plus has a rectangular quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle camera f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth effects and macro shots. On the front, the Moto G9 Plus has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen.



The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The Moto G9 Plus connectivity features are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual SIM support (Nano-SIM). It measures 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm, and weighs 223 grams.

