Moto G85 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Motorola India has launched a new budget handset in India, dubbed Moto G85 5G. It’s the same handset as the Motorola S50 Neo which debuted in China last month. Here’s what it has to offer.

Moto G85: Price, Availability

The G85 is available in two models, 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,999. Moto g85 5G will be available in three pantone curated colours and finishes in India, namely – Olive Green (Vegan leather), Cobalt Blue (Vegan leather), and Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass – PMMA). It will go on sale starting 16th July 2024, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

As for launch offers, these include Rs 1,000 Instant Discount on leading bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Users can also avail Rs 1,000 exchange top-up (only on Flipkart and applicable only on exchange of old devices) and upto 9 month No Cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,889 per month from leading banks.

Moto G85: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.67-inch curved pOLED screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 395 ppi, and a support for 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor on the front for selfies.

The device is packed with a 5000mAh battery and 30W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

The handset competes with the recently launched CMF Phone 1. While Motorola’s handset has an inferior processor, it does offer features the CMF Phone 1 lacks, such as stereo speakers, OIS, NFC, and also a curved screen which many prefer over flat displays.