HomeNewsMoto G85 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Moto G85 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Motorola has launched the Moto G85 in India in the budget price segment and here's what all it has to offer.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Moto G85 5G green
Credits: Evan Blass

Motorola India has launched a new budget handset in India, dubbed Moto G85 5G. It’s the same handset as the Motorola S50 Neo which debuted in China last month. Here’s what it has to offer.

Moto G85: Price, Availability

The G85 is available in two models, 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,999. Moto g85 will be available in three pantone curated colours and finishes in India, namely – Olive Green (Vegan leather), Cobalt Blue (Vegan leather), and Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass – PMMA). It will go on sale starting 16th July 2024, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

As for launch offers, these include Rs 1,000 Instant Discount on leading bank credit cards and credit card transactions. Users can also avail Rs 1,000 exchange top-up (only on Flipkart and applicable only on exchange of old devices) and upto 9 month No Cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,889 per month from leading banks.

Moto G85: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.67-inch curved pOLED screen with an FHD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 395 ppi, and a support for 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 with up to 12GB and up to 256GB of 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor on the front for selfies.

The device is packed with a 5000mAh battery and 30W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include v5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

The handset competes with the recently launched CMF Phone 1. While Motorola’s handset has an inferior processor, it does offer features the CMF Phone 1 lacks, such as stereo speakers, OIS, NFC, and also a curved screen which many prefer over flat displays.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.