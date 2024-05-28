The Moto G85 5G sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Aside from that, it will have the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 under the hood. This would be paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage.

At the rear, it’ll sport a 50MP primary camera like its predecessor with an f/1.79 Aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On top of that, the Moto G85 is said to equip a 32MP front-facing camera. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. The device should run on Android 14 out of the box.