The Moto G85 5G sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Aside from that, it will have the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 under the hood. This would be paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage.
At the rear, it’ll sport a 50MP primary camera like its predecessor with an f/1.79 Aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On top of that, the Moto G85 is said to equip a 32MP front-facing camera. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. The device should run on Android 14 out of the box.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Grey, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|pOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Hello UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.5 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration