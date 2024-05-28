  1. Home
Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G
Moto G85 5G
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Moto G85 sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Aside from that, it will have the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 under the hood. This would be paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage.

At the rear, it’ll sport a 50MP primary camera like its predecessor with an f/1.79 Aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On top of that, the Moto G85 is said to equip a 32MP front-facing camera. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. The device should run on Android 14 out of the box.

Moto G85 5G Specs

Moto G85 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Green, Grey, Purple

Moto G85 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Moto G85 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Moto G85 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Moto G85 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, Hello UI

Moto G85 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.5 sensor

Moto G85 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G85 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Moto G85 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

