Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 12:11 pm

Latest News

Moto G8 Power Lite has a gradient plastic back and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Motorola has today launched its Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It comes with huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display.

Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart starting May 29. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Motorola's near stock skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera.

Moto G8 Power Lite has a gradient plastic back and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. For the battery, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging.

The camera department includes a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in the notch.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

For connectivity, the phone comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. It measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm and it weighs 200 grams.

Latest News from Motorola

