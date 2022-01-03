Moto G71 5G tipped to launch in India in January

Motorola recently launched the Moto G31 and Moto G51 5G smartphones in India. It now seems like the company is gearing up to launch another G series device in the country soon called Moto G71 5G.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, Motorola will launch the Moto G71 smartphone in the second week of January. Further has also said that the teasers for the same should be surfacing by this week only.

Motorola is also jumping on the January launch window. Moto G71 to launch by 2nd week. Teasers should be out by this week. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 1, 2022

Moto G71 5G Specs



Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports a dual-SIM card slot, 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has an IP52 rating for splash resistance, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Motorola phones will be getting Android 12 update starting Feb 2022. The brand will begin the official Android 12 rollout for its smartphones in February 2022 in a staged manner. However, Motorola has not announced an exact timeline for these updates.