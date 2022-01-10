Moto G71 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, triple rear cameras

Moto G71 5G has been launched in India today. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with support for 13 5G bands, AMOLED screen, triple camera setup and more. Let’s see the Moto G71 5G specs, price, colours in India and more.

Pricing and Availability of Moto G71 5G in India

The Moto G71 has been launched in India in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB. The phone is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. The phone will be available for purchase via e-commerce website Flipkart starting January 19. It comes in two colour variants – Neptune Green and Arctic Blue.

Specifications

Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. However, the company has promised that it will get the Android 12 update soon. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W turbocharging. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

Meanwhile, Moto Tab G70 is launching in India soon. A microsite of the upcoming tablet has gone live on Flipkart already, confirming its availability on the e-commerce portal after its launch in the country. The listing has revealed the specifications of the tablet. However, the listing does not reveal the launch date.