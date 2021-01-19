Moto G30 launch seems imminent, spotted on NBTC certification website

Moto G30 will reportedly come with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Motorola is working on two smartphones that are codenamed Capria and Capri Plus with XT-2127 and XT-2129 respectively. Now the XT2192-2 variant has received approval from Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The listing has revealed that the phone could be announced with the Moto G30 moniker. So the phone will be officially known as Moto G30. However, it did not reveal any information on the specifications of the upcoming phone. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Motorola Moto G30 specifications (expected)

Moto G30 will reportedly come with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB. The smartphone is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

The phone will have a quad rear setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B depth assist lens, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3I6 superwide lens and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens.





For selfies, there will be a Samsung S5K4H7 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to run on Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone will feature NFC and support dual SIM connectivity.