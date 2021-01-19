Advertisement

Moto G30 launch seems imminent, spotted on NBTC certification website

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 11:05 am

Latest News

Moto G30 will reportedly come with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Motorola is working on two smartphones that are codenamed Capria and Capri Plus with XT-2127 and XT-2129 respectively. Now the XT2192-2 variant has received approval from Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

 

The listing has revealed that the phone could be announced with the Moto G30 moniker. So the phone will be officially known as Moto G30. However, it did not reveal any information on the specifications of the upcoming phone. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Advertisement

 

Motorola Moto G30 specifications (expected)

 

Moto G30 will reportedly come with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB. The smartphone is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

 

The phone will have a quad rear setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B depth assist lens, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3I6 superwide lens and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens.

For selfies, there will be a Samsung S5K4H7 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to run on Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone will feature NFC and support dual SIM connectivity.

Motorola Capri and Capri Plus specifications leaked

Motorola Capri with 5,000 mAh battery receives FCC certification

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone SoCs announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies