Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 launched in India with Android 11

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 12:56 pm

Motorola has launched two new smartphones in India including the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30. The smartphones have an HD+ display, dedicated Google Assistant button and feature Motorola's ThinkShield for Mobile technology
Motorola today expanded its G series portfolio with the launch of two new smartphones - Moto G10 Power, which is an India first device and the Moto G30. Motorola has also equipped both moto g10 Power and moto g30 with its proprietary ThinkShield for Mobile technology that provides four layers of enhanced protection to users in terms of protecting personal data from malware, phishing, and other threats. 

 

The Moto G10 Power will be available starting 16th March, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 9,999. The Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999, and the smartphone will be available starting 17th March, 12 pm on Flipkart. 

 

Motorola says that both the smartphones are Made in India and specially designed to cater to the Indian masses. The smartphones run on Stock Android 11 with all the features such as bubbles, new notifications and more. 

 

Moto G10 Power Specifications 

 

Moto G10 Power

 

The Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 Power is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. 

  

Moto G30 Specifications 

 

Moto G30

 

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with support for expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that is paired with a 13MP camera on the front. The Moto G30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. 

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating. 

