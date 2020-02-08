Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power with Snapdragon 66 SoC announced

Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU.

Motorola has finally announced the launch of its two new smartphones in the Moto G series. The brand has introduced Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power smartphones.







Moto G Stylus comes with a price tag of $299.99 (approx. Rs 21,500) and it comes in Mystic Indigo colour option. The Moto G Power is priced at $249.99 (approx. Rs 17,900) and it will be available in Smoke Black colour option. Both the phones will be available universally unlocked this spring in the US and Canada.

Moto G Stylus

To start with Moto G Stylus, this is the smartphone from Motorola that comes with in-built stylus support. The stylus pen will allow users to edit photos, jot down notes, sketch artwork, copy and paste text and even mark up screenshots. The stylus is seamlessly integrated into the phone’s design and software. All you need to do is pop it out and start writing in the Moto Note app without even unlocking your phone. This is similar to what we have seen in Galaxy Note series screen-off memo.

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G Stylus is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 16-megapixel ‘Action Camera’ with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree wide-angle lens with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with 2cm macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G Stylus is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 10 and comes loaded with a fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Moto G Power

Moto G Power is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Moto G Power is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel 118-degree wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with 2cm macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G Power is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 10 and comes loaded with a fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.