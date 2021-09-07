Moto G Pure spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone, as it has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. Dubbed as Moto G Pure, the Motorola smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench site revealing its key specifications.

Moto G Pure Geekbench listing

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. In addition, the phone will pack Mediatek’s Helio G25 chipset. It will likely be a budget offering from the company.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 135 points in the single-core test and 501 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 3GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Before the Geekbench listing, the Moto G Pure was also spotted on TUV certification, revealing some key smartphone specifications. As per the certification, the smartphone would come with a 4,000mAh battery. It also emerged on FCC and Wi-Fi alliance certification, which revealed the device would boot Android 11 out of the box.

Apart from this, the other key specifications of the phone, like camera sensors, display size, and design details, are not known at the moment.

Meanwhile, Motorola recently launched Motorola G50 5G in Australia. It is priced at AUD 399, which is approx. Rs 20,500 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Meteorite Grey and Green colours.

Motorola G50 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. In addition, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset runs Android 11 out of the box with My UX on top.

It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging.