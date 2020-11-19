Moto G Play (2021) Geekbench listing reveals Android 10 and 3GB RAM

Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

Motorola is said to launch Motorola Moto G Play (2021) smartphone soon. The device has now been spotted on the Geekbench database website revealing its key specifications.



As per the listing, the Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.



For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system out of the box. The phone has scored 253 in single-core and 1,233 in multi-core benchmarks.



Earlier, CAD renders of the Motorola phone with the model number XT-2117 surfaced online. It is possible that the phone is the Motorola Moto G Play (2021). The renders revealed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, side-facing fingerprint scanner and a 4,850mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. There will be a triple camera system at the rear. The phone will measure 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5mm.



Meanwhile, Motorola is also working on another phone named the Moto G Stylus 2021. The upcoming Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB. It will run Android 10 out of the box pack a 4,000mAh battery.



For the camera, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.