Advertisement

Moto G Play (2021) Geekbench listing reveals Android 10 and 3GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 1:36 pm

Latest News

Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.
Advertisement

Motorola is said to launch Motorola Moto G Play (2021) smartphone soon. The device has now been spotted on the Geekbench database website revealing its key specifications.

As per the listing, the Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.
Moto G Play (2021)
For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system out of the box. The phone has scored 253 in single-core and 1,233 in multi-core benchmarks.

Earlier, CAD renders of the Motorola phone with the model number XT-2117 surfaced online. It is possible that the phone is the Motorola Moto G Play (2021). The renders revealed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, side-facing fingerprint scanner and a 4,850mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. There will be a triple camera system at the rear. The phone will measure 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5mm.

Meanwhile, Motorola is also working on another phone named the Moto G Stylus 2021. The upcoming Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB. It will run Android 10 out of the box pack a 4,000mAh battery.

For the camera, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 surfaces with 6.81-inch FHD+ display, 48MP quad cameras and more

Moto G9 Power, Moto G 5G to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Motorola announces Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh battery

Moto G9 Power announced with 6000mAh battery, 64MP triple rear cameras

Motorola True Wireless Headphones, Verve series Neckbands launched in India

Moto G10 Play renders surface, tipped to come with 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies